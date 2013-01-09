Dave Gettleman Carolina Panthers' new GM

The Panthers announced Wednesday they are hiring New York Giants senior pro personnel analyst Dave Gettleman as their general manager. Gettleman, 61, got the job over one of his co-workers (Giants director of college scouting Marc Ross) and interim Panthers general manager Brandon Beane, among others.
"I was very impressed with Dave's experience and think he will be a very good fit for our organization," Richardson said. "He has an extensive background in personnel and comes from an organization in the New York Giants that I hold in high regard, and he played an instrumental role in their success."
We'd love to tell Panthers fans what this all means and who Gettlemen will draft in April, but the reality is he hasn't had a lot of time in the spotlight. We do know that coach Ron Rivera needs to win in 2013 to keep his job next year. New GMs usually want their own head coach.