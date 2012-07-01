Daunte Culpepper knows he won't play in NFL again

A first-round draft pick out of Central Florida by the Minnesota Vikings in 2000, Culpepper sat for his rookie season before passing for 18,598 yards and 129 touchdowns over his first five seasons as a full-time starter. Culpepper went to three Pro Bowls over that span, including a 2004 season during which he led the league in completions (379) and passing yards (4,717). Culpepper struggled the following season, and his career was forever altered when he suffered a devastating knee injury that ended his tenure with the Vikings.