Daunte Culpepper knows he won't play in NFL again

Published: Jul 01, 2012 at 01:13 AM

Daunte Culpepper hasn't been on an NFL roster since 2009, when he started five games and threw twice as many interceptions (six) as touchdown passes (three) for the Detroit Lions.

Culpepper spent the 2010 season with the Sacramento Mountain Lions of the United Football League and was out of football in 2011. The 35-year-old quarterback acknowledged Saturday that his playing days are over and said he's looking forward to the next chapter of his life.

"As far as me playing, I think I am done," Culpepper told the Orlando Sentinel, during an appearance at the Orlando Youth Football Clinic. "That part of my book is closed. The next chapter is, I have kids and I will be coaching them."

A first-round draft pick out of Central Florida by the Minnesota Vikings in 2000, Culpepper sat for his rookie season before passing for 18,598 yards and 129 touchdowns over his first five seasons as a full-time starter. Culpepper went to three Pro Bowls over that span, including a 2004 season during which he led the league in completions (379) and passing yards (4,717). Culpepper struggled the following season, and his career was forever altered when he suffered a devastating knee injury that ended his tenure with the Vikings.

Culpepper bounced between the Miami Dolphins, Oakland Raiders and Lions over the next four seasons, passing for 3,991 yards and 14 touchdowns with 20 interceptions in 38 games.

While it's unclear if Culpepper has officially filed his retirement papers, he did use the "R" word when speaking about his status Saturday.

"I am retired, obviously, and I am raising my kids and living in South Florida," he said. "... That's a full-time job."

If this truly is the end of the NFL road for Culpepper, we wish him well in the next phase of his life. After that incredible 2004 season, we'll always wonder what could have been had he not suffered that knee injury.

