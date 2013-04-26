Datone Jones inspired by Packers great Reggie White

Reggie White's No. 92 is retired at Lambeau Field. That's the motivation for Green Bay Packers first-round pick Datone Jones.
"Just knowing him and watching a lot of film of him," Jones said Thursday, the Milwaukee JournalSentinel's Tyler Dunne reported. "All I know is Reggie White played one way, and that was a maniacal effort and just a complete hunger. No matter who he lined up against, he wanted to dominate. And that's the player I want to carry myself after."
The Packers have needed a pass-rushing defensive end since Cullen Jenkins left after the 2010 season. Jones compares himself to Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt and fits the bigger, stronger mold (6-foot-4, 280 pounds) the Packers seek. Defensive coordinator Dom Capers likes his height and the fact that UCLA ran a similar scheme.
Jones said he can play end, nose and even stand up in the 3-4. He ran a 4.80 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, and the goal is to be "the greatest football player of all time."
Added Jones: "This defense is a little bit built for me."
Defensive end Mike Neal was the Packers' second-round pick in 2010 but has struggled to stay healthy. The 2012 season was his best and he finished with 11 tackles and 4 1/2 sacks. Jerel Worthy was the second-round pick in 2012, but he blew out his knee in December and has a lengthy rehab process.
Jones will get the chance to back up his words immediately.