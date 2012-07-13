Dashon Goldson, San Francisco 49ers talks reportedly stalled

Dashon Goldson and the San Francisco 49ers haven't "made any progress" in coming to terms on a multi-year deal with just two days remaining before a looming deadline, a source told CSNBayArea.com on Friday.
Goldson is in line to earn $6.212 million in 2012 if he signs the one-year franchise tender. He turned down a $5 million per-year extension after last season's lockout.
The 49ers begin training camp on July 26, and Goldson has given no indication if he will sign the tender, according to CSNBayarea.com.
Goldson did hint that he would play on the one-year deal earlier in the week.
"I just hope something will get done," Goldson said on SiriusXM NFL Radio about a multi-year contract. "And if not, I'll still be a 49er."
Entering his sixth year in the NFL, all with the San Francisco 49ers, Goldson has registered 277 tackles, three sacks and 11 interceptions, including six INTs last season.