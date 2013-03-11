Dashon Goldson reportedly pursued by Lions, Bucs

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday night that the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the favorites out of a handful of teams that will court the All-Pro safety. Schefter said the Philadelphia Eagles also are in the mix, as are the San Francisco 49ers, Goldson's current team.
Breer: Calm before the storm
Expecting more free agency news to leak by now? Albert Breer explains why teams have stayed mum about negotiations. More ...
We question the 49ers belonging among this group, especially after they traded for Anquan Boldin and his $6 million salary on Monday. Given the market Goldson will command, the 49ers aren't equipped for a bidding war. Their decision to let Goldson test the market for a second time indicates they believe they can live without him.
Meanwhile, the Lions and Buccaneers make plenty of sense. Both teams were putrid against the pass last season and are in desperate need of playmakers in their secondary. Goldson certainly proved himself to be that guy during his six years in San Francisco, and at 28, he should have some prime seasons left.
Goldson reportedly is looking for $8 million annually on the open market. Given how much his primary suitors need someone of his skill set, he just might get it.