Daryn Colledge signs 1-year deal with Miami Dolphins

In the wake of Mike Pouncey's surgery for a torn labrum, Miami signed veteran guard Daryn Colledge to a one-year contract, the team announced Monday. Financial terms were not disclosed.
"Daryn is a proven player who brings a tremendous amount of experience and versatility to the organization," Dolphins GM Dennis Hickey said. "He is a welcome addition to our offensive line room."
It's not clear if the 'Fins will try him at center with Pouncey on the mend, but Colledge's presence might allow the team to slide Shelley Smith over from left guard in the interim.
