Daryl Washington investigated after alleged dispute

"On May 1, 2013, just after 4 p.m., Phoenix police officers responded to the area of 4800 East Warner. The caller was an adult female who indicated she was a victim of a domestic violence assault. When officers arrived they spoke with the female who has alleged the individual involved in this altercation is Daryl Washington. Officers were unable to speak with both parties as he had left the scene prior to police arriving. This investigation is in the early stages and our detectives are working on this case this morning."