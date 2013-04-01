Daryl Smith finds possible suitor in St. Louis Rams

Former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Daryl Smith came in at No. 65 on Around The League's list of the top 85 free agents this offseason. Prior to last year, he was one of the best 4-3 outside linebackers of the past half-decade.
It took three weeks, but Smith finally has found a suitor. The linebacker is visiting the St. Louis Rams on Monday, a source informed of his plans told NFL.com's Ian Rapoport. The visit was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The lack of interest to date might be reflective of outsized salary demands. Of course, it's not unusual for NFL teams to be leery of a 31-year-old linebacker coming off a season lost to a lingering groin injury.
If healthy, though, Smith might be a steal this late in free agency. The Rams' depth chart has a glaring vacancy at strong-side linebacker following Rocky McIntosh's departure.
Smith annually has been one of the rare bright spots on the Jaguars' roster as one of the NFL's most underrated players.