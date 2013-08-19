Daryl Richardson to start in Week 1 for St. Louis Rams

Rams coach Jeff Fisher confirmed the expected with reporters Monday, announcing that Richardson will start in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals.
Richardson entered camp in a competition with Isaiah Pead, Zac Stacy and Benny Cunningham. Pead -- a second-round draft pick in 2012 -- failed to make an impact with his first-team reps Saturday against the Green Bay Packers.
We're not ready to give up on Pead, who still has the most upside of any back on the Rams' roster. (We didn't make him a "Making The Leap" candidate for nothing.) Still, Richardson gets the first crack at this thing.