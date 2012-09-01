Darryl Tapp reportedly cuts salary to stay with Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Darryl Tapp has reportedly chosen a pay cut over playing somewhere else.
There was speculation Tapp might be among Friday's cuts, but Reuben Frank of Comcast SportsNet Philly cited a league source to report the veteran end agreed to reduce his heavy $2.575 million base salary for a spot on the roster.
Debate: Good, but not good enough
Who will be the best team to miss the playoffs in 2012? Some of our experts think Michael Vick's Eagles are at risk. **More ...**
Our contracts guru Brian McIntyre noted it's the second year in a row Tapp accepted a pay cut. He agreed to have his base salary slashed from $2.25 million to $1.75 million before last season began.
Tapp was the subject of trade talks earlier this summer, but the 27-year-old played well in the preseason. He's buried behind starters Jason Babin and Trent Cole and won't see more snaps than Phillip Hunt, but he wasn't about to find a better deal elsewhere.
Philadelphia retained six defensive ends, and line coach Jim Washburn said during camp he'd like to get Tapp -- and his 23½ career sacks -- more involved this season. Tapp isn't on the front lines, but he helps make this unit one of the deepest in the NFL, and a torment to quarterbacks everywhere.