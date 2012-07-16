Darryl Tapp on Philadelphia Eagles' roster bubble

"Around the League" is taking a look at each team's salary-cap situation heading into training camp. Next up: The Philadelphia Eagles.
Adjusted cap number: $139.896 million
Cap room remaining: $15.741 million
Best bargain: DeSean Jackson has the $48.75 million contract, but Jeremy Maclin has been the more consistent producer the last two seasons. Over that stretch, Maclin has 133 receptions for 1,823 yards and 15 touchdowns, easily outpacing Jackson's 105 receptions and 10 touchdowns (Jackson does have 194 more receiving yards). Maclin ranked in the top 10 in Football Outsiders' DVOA and DYAR receiving statistics in 2010 and was ranked ahead of Jackson last season as well, despite battling a weird illness that kept him out of the start of last season's training camp.
More of the same can be expected from Maclin, who will earn $993,250 in base salary this season. The 2009 first-round draft pick out of Missouri is signed through 2013, where his base salary already has escalated to $2.853 million and, according to a source with knowledge of his contract, can increase by another $625,000 based on his production in 2012.
Potential camp casualty: Acquired from the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for Chris Clemons and a 2010 fourth-round draft pick, defensive end Darryl Tapp has started three of 26 games and posted 54 tackles and 5.5 sacks over his two seasons in Philadelphia. (Clemons has 22 sacks in 32 starts over the same span.) Last September, Tapp restructured his contract, taking a $500,000 pay cut. After logging less than 30 percent of the defensive snaps last season, Tapp might have to take another pay cut (he's currently due $2.575 million in non-guaranteed base salary) to stay on the roster this summer. Tapp is behind Jason Babin and Trent Cole, and the Eagles have young pass rushers Brandon Graham and Vinny Curry pushing him for playing time.
Contract issue looming in 2013: Eagles general manager Howie Roseman took care of two potentially volatile issues by addressing DeSean Jackson and LeSean McCoy's contracts this offseason, but there are a couple that remain for 2013. Cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie is the top marquee player slated for unrestricted free agency, and decisions also will need to be made at left tackle.
The Eagles currently have offensive tackles Jason Peters and Demetress Bell signed for 2013, with Peters scheduled to earn $10.4 million in base salary with an $11.042 million cap number. Bell has a $1 million base salary and an $8.5 million roster bonus that comes due on the third day of the 2013 league year. Both are unlikely to be on the roster next season, with Peters' health (he has torn his Achilles twice this offseason) and Bell's performance (the former Bill lingered far longer on the free-agent market than expected) determining the direction the Eagles go in next offseason.