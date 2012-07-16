Darryl Tapp on Philadelphia Eagles' roster bubble

Potential camp casualty: Acquired from the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for Chris Clemons and a 2010 fourth-round draft pick, defensive end Darryl Tapp has started three of 26 games and posted 54 tackles and 5.5 sacks over his two seasons in Philadelphia. (Clemons has 22 sacks in 32 starts over the same span.) Last September, Tapp restructured his contract, taking a $500,000 pay cut. After logging less than 30 percent of the defensive snaps last season, Tapp might have to take another pay cut (he's currently due $2.575 million in non-guaranteed base salary) to stay on the roster this summer. Tapp is behind Jason Babin and Trent Cole, and the Eagles have young pass rushers Brandon Graham and Vinny Curry pushing him for playing time.