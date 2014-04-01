Darrius Heyward-Bey reportedly to visit Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are stepping up their efforts to replace departed wide receivers Emmanuel Sanders and Jerricho Cotchery.
Free-Agent Tracker
Follow all the developments on the NFL's open market with our up-to-the-minute tracking of 2014's free agents. **More...**
Former Indianapolis Colts wideout Darrius Heyward-Bey is visiting Pittsburgh on Wednesday, reports Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
The perennially cap-strapped Steelers have less than a $1 million available, so DHB makes sense as a veteran unlikely to collect guarantees on his next contract.
Heyward-Bey, 27, has shown flashes of promises over the past three seasons, but fell out of favor in Indianapolis last season after struggling with drops and physical cornerbacks.
If signed by the Steelers, he would not fill the need for a big, physical wide receiver. The organization is fully expected to add a red-zone target for Ben Roethlisberger early in the 2014 NFL Draft.
In the latest edition of the "Around The League Podcast" the guys do the news, open the mailbag and play "Win Wess' Toaster."