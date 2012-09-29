Darrius Heyward-Bey out for Raiders against Broncos

In an expected move, the Oakland Raiders have downgraded wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey to out for Sunday's division showdown against the Denver Broncos.
Heyward-Bey was hospitalized on Sunday after absorbing a vicious hit from Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Mundy in the fourth quarter of the Raiders' 34-31 win. The fourth-year pro suffered a concussion and neck strain. Mundy was fined $21,000 for the hit.
Heyward-Bey was released from the hospital on Tuesday and didn't practice all week. CBSSports.com reported the receiver hasn't even started jogging since returning to team facilities on Wednesday.
Heyward-Bey's absence further dilutes a receiving group that has been a trouble spot for the Raiders through three weeks. Jacoby Ford is already out for the season with a foot injury. Denarius Moore is the only name brand in a group that includes Juron Criner, Rod Streater and Derek Hagan.
In other Raiders injury news, tight end Richard Gordon (hamstring) was also downgraded from questionable to out.