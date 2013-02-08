Around the League

Presented By

Darren Woodson says PED use a part of the NFL

Published: Feb 07, 2013 at 11:00 PM

With performance-enhancing drugs a buzz topic in the sports world once again, former Dallas Cowboys safety Darren Woodson said on ESPN Radio's "The Herd" on Thursday that he believes PED use is part of the NFL culture.

Woodson reasoned that the difficulty of naturally recovering from the rigors of an NFL game might lead players to PEDs. When testing is ramped up, Woodson said, many more players will fail.

Brandt: How the draft has evolved

Before the bright lights of NYC, the draft featured old magazines and rolls of quarters. Gil Brandt reminisces. **More ...**

"I think a lot of it has to do with the testing," Woodson said via the Dallas Morning News. "I know it's in the collective bargaining agreement and they're going to start testing for doping and a lot more, (but) they have to be more serious. Once they start testing, there's going to be a reaction. ...You cannot tell me that it's not a part of the NFL. It's in the NFL and we're going to find that out. When they start testing we're really going to figure it out"

This is the kind of sentiment behind Commissioner Roger Goodell's insistence on implementing HGH testing as soon as possible. Last week, Goodell pointed to the Olympics and Major League Baseball as the benchmarks for where he'd like to see the NFL's testing standards.

Until then, the league risks the perception it is looking the other way as its players take some substances that could do long-term damage.

Much like the bounty scandal in 2012, some fans might not care about PED use unless it affects their team. But if, as Woodson implies, PED use is rampant in the NFL, the league will have a lot of cleaning up to do once more stringent testing is in place.

Follow Kevin Patra on Twitter @kpatra.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.
news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.