Darren Sproles of New Orleans Saints will not play vs Jaguars

METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Saints interim head coach Joe Vitt said running back Darren Sproles will not play in the next preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday night because knee soreness.
Sproles was one of several players who sat out Monday's practice, the first since the Saints played against the New England Patriots Thursday.
Vitt said Adrian Arrington, who had injured knee before the Saints' first preseason game, has had surgery to repair a meniscus tear. However, the coach did not give a timetable for the receiver's return.
Also missing Monday's practice were defensive end Turk McBride and defensive tackle Tom Johnson. Vitt said they both have ankle injuries and are not expected to play on Friday.
