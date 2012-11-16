Darren Sproles (hand) questionable to return to Saints

Darren Sproles has been listed as questionable for the New Orleans Saints' Week 11 matchup against the Oakland Raiders.
Interim coach Joe Vitt told reporters Sproles practiced on a limited basis Friday and is still experiencing some "swelling" in his surgically repaired hand.
Sproles fractured the hand in a Week 8 loss to the Denver Broncos, costing him the last two weeks. The Saints have won both games, getting solid production out of committee of backs that includes Mark Ingram, Chris Ivory and Pierre Thomas.
The New Orleans Times-Picayune reported that offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael said Sproles will become part of a four-man attack if he returns on Sunday. Carmichael -- who has been pleased by the work of his healthy backs -- said he might stick with the hot hand as the game unfolds on Sunday.
That strategy might fly against the Raiders -- Sproles could see limited touches as he's eased back into action. Eventually, there will be an odd-man out.