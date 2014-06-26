Darren Sproles calls wide receiver perception 'crazy'

The Philadelphia Eagles plan to use multiple players in their approach to replace DeSean Jackson's production in 2014.
One of them will be Darren Sproles, the versatile running back acquired from the New Orleans Saints in March. But don't take Sproles' assignment as a receiver as a sign he's no longer a running back.
Sproles -- who has more receptions than rushing attempts in his three seasons in New Orleans -- bristles at the notion he'd be labeled as a receiver in Philadelphia.
"Yeah, that's crazy," Sproles said at the conclusion of minicamp last week, according to Geoff Mosher of CSN Philly. "Half the time I get my catches out of the backfield."
Mosher points out that Sproles, now in his 10th NFL season, has more receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns than Riley Cooper and Jeremy Maclin, the Eagles' two starting wide receivers. Still, Sproles appears to be the favorite to enter the regular season as the primary backup behind LeSean McCoy.
"Everyone thinks Darren Sproles is a receiver. He's a running back," Kelly said before Philly's spring camps, "and a really, really talented running back."
Perhaps Sproles is worth his own designation: Receiving back? Running receiver? No, that's stupid. In baseball parlance, he'd be a utility man. Why don't we just go with that?
In the latest episode of the "Around The League Podcast," the guys discuss Rob Gronkowski's comeback and Cordarrelle Patterson's potential rise in '14.