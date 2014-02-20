Darren Sharper pleads not guilty in rape case

LOS ANGELES -- Former NFL safety Darren Sharper has pleaded not guilty to charges that he drugged and raped two women he met at a West Hollywood nightclub.
A judge increased his bail to $1 million Thursday and ordered him to remain in Los Angeles, stay away from nightclubs and not be alone with any woman not known to him since October, when the first alleged incident took place.
The judge said she considers the case very serious and cited reports that there may be more women coming forward. Prosecutors said Sharper is being investigated in three more states and a recent allegation has surfaced in Miami.
Sharper played in the NFL from 1997 to 2010, mostly with the Green Bay Packers. His attorneys said he will claim that any sexual contact was consensual.
Sharper had been an on-camera analyst for NFL Network since 2012. He remains suspended by the network.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.