Darren McFadden to stay an Oakland Raider, GM says

The Oakland Raiders need to fix their running game for 2013, but running back Darren McFadden is not going anywhere.
"I'm confident Darren's going to play his last season, regardless of what's out there," Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie said Thursday, via the Oakland Tribune. "We have no decision to do anything with Darren."
McFadden has endured an injury-plagued run since being the No. 8 overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, although he was one of Al Davis' better first-round picks of the last decade. Due $5.856 million, McFadden will be well paid for his services in the the final year of his contract. A move away from the team's zone offense should help; McFadden did not seem like a fit for former offensive coordinator Greg Knapp.
"It's obvious Darren is much better on certain types of plays," McKenzie said. "That goes without saying. That's how you've got to do it."
Some other nuggets from Jerry McDonald, who was at the media session with McKenzie:
- It sounds like the Raiders will release linebacker Rolando McClain in the offseason. It would have been costly to do so cap-wise during last season.
- Quarterback Carson Palmer is expected to be ready for the offseason after missing the regular-season finale with cracked ribs.
- It doesn't sound like prospective free agents Richard Seymour or Shane Lechler will be back in Oakland.
"Everything's predicated on money," McKenzie said. "You get guys that are used to making a set amount and they're premiere players and you don't know what other teams are going to throw out from a contract standpoint."
Translation: We're letting them hit the market. At that point, the players are likely to leave.