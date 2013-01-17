Darren McFadden to stay an Oakland Raider, GM says

McFadden has endured an injury-plagued run since being the No. 8 overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, although he was one of Al Davis' better first-round picks of the last decade. Due $5.856 million, McFadden will be well paid for his services in the the final year of his contract. A move away from the team's zone offense should help; McFadden did not seem like a fit for former offensive coordinator Greg Knapp.