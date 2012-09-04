 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the League

Presented By

Darren McFadden to benefit with Raiders WRs ailing?

Published: Sep 04, 2012 at 12:06 PM
Sessler_Marc
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The Oakland Raiders come into this season with a crowded but intriguing group of young receivers. How many of them will be ready for the San Diego Chargers on Monday night remains a mystery.

Jacoby Ford hasn't practiced in weeks and jogged for the first time Tuesday after injuring his left foot in August. We'll let Ford describe his status for the season opener:

Harrison: Power Rankings

What is the NFL pecking order entering Week 1 of the 2012 campaign? Elliot Harrison ranks every team, from 1 to 32. **More ...**

"Just kind of up in the air at this point," Ford told the Contra Costa Times. "I just have to see what the coaches and the training staff think."

Ford spent 17 days with the foot lodged inside a protective boot, but time is running out to get up to speed. He's not the only pass catcher with issues:

» Fellow wide receiver Denarius Mooremissed Tuesday's practice to nurse an injured hamstring. We give Moore a better chance to play than Ford.

» Rookie Juron Criner was back at practice Tuesday after tweaking his ankle in Monday's session.

» The main beneficiary here is rookie Rod Streater, who will pick up snaps in the slot if Ford can't go. The big loser, of course, is the Raiders, who can't put their true passing attack on the field until this group gets healthy.

» The upshot, Raiders fans? All of this suggests a heavier workload for Darren McFadden. We saw last season what this team did with its No. 1 back in the lineup. McFadden hasn't been able to stay on the field, but when healthy he gives Oakland one of the game's most physical backs. With or without the young receivers, he's the beating heart of this Raiders attack.

Follow Marc Sessler on Twitter @MarcSesslerNFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett undergoes ankle surgery; Steelers QB not expected to be placed on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will have surgery Monday on the injured ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve
news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.