Darren McFadden's family injured in Little Rock club shooting

Cowboys running back Darren McFadden is speaking out after video surfaced of him outside a Little Rock, Arkansas club after a shooting.
The Associated Press reported that 28 people were injured after gunshots rang out during a rap concert early Saturday morning.
McFadden's mother told KARK-TV that her son rushed to the scene to check on three family members who were shot.
Here is the statement from McFadden:
No suspects have been arrested at this time but police told the Associated Press that the shooting may be gang-related.