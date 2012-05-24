Darren McFadden ranked stunningly high in 'Top 100'



Jason Smith NFL.com

Peterson, Jennings ranked a bit too high; McFadden's No. 60 slot makes no sense

Just when I thought the surprises had stopped, we get a ton of them in the 60-51 countdown. When I saw Tony Gonzalez's name, I played a little game with myself and asked how many tight ends I would rather have over Gonzalez. I came up with four -- Rob Gronkowski, Aaron Hernandez, Jimmy Graham and Antonio Gates -- which tells me there's going to be some great respect for the position going forward.

I'm also a little surprised at how high on the list Patrick Peterson is. Don't get me wrong, he's going to be a superstar, but his first season as a "shutdown corner" was just OK. He's here on the strength of his four returns for touchdowns. Breathtaking stuff? Sure. But the No. 55 spot is a little high for a great special teams season.

As far as Greg Jennings goes, I don't agree with his ranking, but I understand it. He had a relatively quiet season in 2011 that saw him catch just 19 passes in his last five regular season games (before he missed time due to injury). He wasn't the best receiver on the Packers last year, yet he clocks in at No. 56. Honestly, I think what got him this spot was a game he didn't play. The first game Jennings missed was Week 14 at Kansas City, where the previously undefeated Packers looked awful offensively in losing to the Chiefs. No coincidence -- adjusting to life without Jennings was difficult for Green Bay.