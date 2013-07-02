Darren McFadden: Last season got my 'blood boiling'

There's tangible motivation for McFadden to re-emerge as one of the league's better backs. He's in the final year of his contract, and the Raidershope to re-sign him. McFadden might be playing elsewhere next year, however, if he's sidetracked by injuries for a sixth consecutive season. Whether you root for the Raiders or draft the guy in fantasy, McFadden is a frustrating figure. When healthy, he's a dangerous runner, but his durability has been a wild card from Day 1.