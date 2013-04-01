Around the League

Presented By

Darrelle Revis trade talks picking up before NFL draft?

Published: Apr 01, 2013 at 04:29 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The Darrelle Revis trade talks have been in a holding pattern while the New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the cornerback engage in a good, old-fashioned Mexican standoff. No one wants to be the first to shoot in fear of losing leverage.

The Tampa Tribune suggests the Revis talks will be rekindled closer to the draft, perhaps even when the Buccaneers are on the clock.

Free-agent tracker

NFL-shield-130318-IL.jpg

NFL free agency is under way. Follow all of the latest rumors and signings in our free-agent tracker. More...

The Bucs are reluctant to part with the 13th overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, in large part because they don't know yet if a player high on their board will fall to that spot.

That pick begins to lose value if the Bucs don't like their options at No. 13 or find themselves unable to trade down a few spots for Florida State's Xavier Rhodes or Washington's Desmond Trufant.

It might appear that Jets general manager John Idzik has the leverage to hold out for that pick because the Bucs failed to address the position in free agency and the management group has reportedly been taken with the notion of acquiring Revis.

The notion of Idzik carrying the upper hand strains credulity, though. SI.com's Peter King is hearing that Jets owner Woody Johnson categorically is against extending Revis at close to $15 million per season.

If King is privy to this information, it surely hasn't escaped the notice of the Bucs' front office. In other words, Idzik can carry Revis on a team going nowhere and gain a third-round compensatory pick next offseason. Or he can deal Revis to Tampa for a 2014 first-round pick to go with an additional second- or third-rounder.

Why would the Bucs overpay when Idzik so clearly is backed into a corner without the option of the franchise tag in 2014?

Follow Chris Wesseling on Twitter @ChrisWesseling.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett undergoes ankle surgery; Steelers QB not expected to be placed on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will have surgery Monday on the injured ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve
news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.