Darrelle Revis trade talks delayed by New York Jets?

If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are growing impatient with New York Jets general manager John Idzik's slow trigger finger, they are going to be tested this week.
The Jets have put talks to trade Darrelle Revis to the Bucs "on hold" while the cornerback has his knee examined in New York, ESPN's Sal Paolantonio reported Monday. Once the medical info comes back, the Jets' brass then will decide the "right thing to do."
The early word on Revis' surgically repaired knee is positive. An MRI showed that he's ahead of schedule, ESPNNewYork.com's Rich Cimini reported. Although doctors still are reviewing tests, Revis now has been cleared to run without restriction.
It appears that the Jets are hoping the positive medical review will ratchet up the draft-pick compensation from the Buccaneers. Who can blame them? If reports are to be believed, the Bucs have reeked of desperation to land Revis, raising their offer several times over the past month.
Meanwhile, a Buccaneers source told CBSSports.com's Mike Freeman on Monday that the "Jets are trying to raise (the) Revis asking price with this supposed suspension of trade talks."
Idzik has an owner unwilling to meet Revis' long-term salary demands. He also knows there is only one team in serious pursuit of the cornerback. Give Idzik credit for convincing the Bucs that he has the leverage in trade talks.