Darrelle Revis trade talk: Buccaneers, Eagles, 49ers among fits

Darrelle Revis would command a large bounty of draft picks if he were completely healthy, but not coming off a devastating knee injury. Even in our post- Adrian Peterson world, where a knee injury seems about as benign as the sniffles, Revis still carries a lot of risk. But if you're the San Francisco 49ers , what choice do you really have?

Ideally, you wouldn't want to give up too much for Revis, but what if he's the final piece? It's so easy to draw comparisons between this situation and Deion Sanders hitting San Francisco for one championship run in 1994. The 49ers probably would have to pay more than they like, but being this close to a Super Bowl title, they almost need to do it.