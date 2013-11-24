Darrelle Revis tracking Megatron in Bucs-Lions game

Revis Island is holding its grand re-opening, and Calvin Johnson will be the first man in the welcoming party.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL Network's "NFL GameDay First" that Darrelle Revis will shadow Megatron on Sunday in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' showdown with the Detroit Lions.
"For the first time since he tore his ACL last year, Bucs sources tell me Revis almost will exclusively cover Megatron, as in travel with him all over the field," Rapoport said.
The amount of press coverage -- or lack there of -- played by Revis this season has been one of the many kerfuffles emanating from Tampa this season.
Even as he's worked back from knee surgery, Revis has been one of the premier corners in the NFL. Quarterbacks have a passer rating of just 45.8 when targeting Revis, the second-lowest mark in the NFL.
While neither player is the same as he was in 2010, Revis' coverage on Johnson will force the other Lions receivers to step up.
Nate Burleson, who had 113 receiving yards the last time Revis and Megatron matched up, is active Sunday for the first time since breaking his arm earlier this season.