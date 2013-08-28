Darrelle Revis to Richard Sherman: Show some respect

Wait, you're not? Well, you're getting it anyway!
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback remains on track for Week 1 as he makes his way back from ACL surgery. Revis was asked Tuesday if he felt he had something to prove.
"I don't have to prove nothing to nobody," Revis told USA Today. "I put my game on film, and people can see the results."
Then -- because this is how these things work -- Revis was asked if he had anything to prove to Sherman, the Seattle Seahawks All-Pro who claims he's now the game's top corner.
"He needs to quit attaching his career to my career," Revis said.
"A lot of people need to have respect for this game. I'm not just talking about him. Respect what people have done to pave the way. Deion (Sanders) paved the way. Rod Woodson paved the way. Darrell Green. Mel Blount. Champ Bailey. Charles Woodson. Yeah, we're the next group, but you don't need to be getting into it with me.
"At the end of the day, this is a fraternity. We're all in this together, competing. But you don't have to shoot nobody else down."
As you read this, Sherman is staring in his bathroom mirror, rehearsing his response. Skip Bayless is walking in circles, rambling incoherently.
The cycle is about to begin again.