Darrelle Revis to play physical vs. Calvin Johnson, Lions

Published: Nov 22, 2013 at 01:46 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Calvin Johnson put up a goose egg in the second half of the Detroit Lions' Week 11 loss. Now the mega-wide receiver is tasked with going head to head with Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Darrelle Revis on Sunday.

Revis is still inching closer to 100 percent after offseason ACL surgery. In recent weeks, we've seen him in more press coverage, a scheme that makes him the best cover corner in the NFL.

This week, the Bucs defender plans to use contact to slow Megatron, whom Revis called "the best" receiver in the game.

"My thought was always just to be physical with (big receivers)," Revis said, per the Buccaneers' official website. "They're big guys. I feel no receiver wants to get jammed or pressed at the line, so just be physical with those guys and match what they bring to the table."

The last time Revis and Johnson matched up was in 2010, when the cornerback played for the New York Jets. Revis held Megatron to just one catch for 13 yards.

However, Lions wide receiver Nate Burleson had seven catches for 113 yards against the Jets.

That stat is relevant Sunday because Burleson was a full participant in practice Thursday for the first time since his pizza-induced car accident resulted in a broken arm.

Burleson is expected to return to the Lions' lineup this week, the Detroit Free Press reported.

The Lions have been a one-trick pony at wide receiver with Burleson out the past seven weeks -- but that didn't stop Mr. Chris Wesseling from putting Johnson & Associates on his list of top wide receiver duos.

If Revis' physical coverage slows down Megatron, Burleson could provide the boost the Lions' passing attack has been missing.

