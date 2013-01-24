Darrelle Revis 'speechless' about N.Y. Jets trade talk

It was surprising to first hear that the New York Jets -- especially owner Woody Johnson -- were interested in possibly dealing Darrelle Revis. Johnson didn't deny the reports when asked Thursday. Count Revis among those surprised.
Revis' reaction is yet another sign the trade news did not come from his camp. It's pretty easy to connect the dots and see that Johnson told prospective general managers his thoughts regarding Revis. Those thoughts leaked out, considering the Jets interviewed half the league for their general manager vacancy.
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Revis would like to finish his career as a Jet. (That's an easy thing to say, but Revis also surely wants to be among the highest-paid defensive players in football.) Rex Ryan also reportedly wants to keep Revis around.
This could wind up being a referendum on who is in charge in New York. If Revis is dealt, it will be clear that Johnson (and new GM John Idzik) are the ones really running the show, with Ryan now playing a supporting role.