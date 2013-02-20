Darrelle Revis, Richard Sherman trade Twitter barbs

We all know Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman has a gift for getting underthe skin of his opponents. He's done it again, though this time he's drawn the attention of a high-profile star he's never actually shared the field with.
(This is tremendously impressive.)
Note: We're not sure what caused the Mt. Revis sector of Revis Island to erupt, but we assume it could've been a Bleacher Report video of Sherman running around Bourbon Street during Super Bowl week asking drunk people if he was better than Revis. NFL Network aired a clip of the segment during Sherman's visit to our Los Angeles studio on Friday.
Note: Geiger is Revis' business manager. Ironically, Sherman's follower count will undoubtedly surge past Geiger's on the strength of Revis' tweets.
Note: Sherman told ESPN (and Around The League) last week he didn't believe Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Roddy White was a top-end wideout. The same White who ran past Sherman for a touchdown in the playoffs last month.
There was a 0.000000000002 percent chance Sherman would ignore Revis' tweets. The odds won.
Then ...
This is the offseason.