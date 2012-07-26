Darrelle Revis reports to New York Jets training camp

Rest easy, New York Jets fans. All-Pro cornerback Darrelle Revis will be in Cortland, N.Y., for the start of this year's training camp.
According to Jenny Vrentas of The Star-Ledger, Revis was at the Jets' Florham Park, N.J., headquarters Thursday morning as veterans were set to take their physicals and complete a conditioning test before making the 200-mile trek to SUNY-Cortland for training camp, which officially begins with a first practice on Friday.
Though Revis was present for the Jets' OTAs and minicamp, the four-time Pro Bowl player is not happy with the two years and $13.5 million remaining on his contract and had been non-committal about reporting on time for training camp.
The last time the Jets were in Cortland, Revis wasn't, staging a lengthy holdout that played out for camera crews filming HBO's "Hard Knocks" which resulted in a four-year, $46 million extension that has paid out $32.5 million over the last two seasons.
Since the Jets tied much of the contract to Revis participating in offseason workouts and reporting to training camp -- failing to report would have added three years and $9 million in non-guaranteed base salary to the end of the deal -- so Thursday's news does not come as much of a surprise.
It also should not be taken as a sign that Revis has somehow accepted that he'll be one the NFL's biggest bargains over the next two seasons.
Twelve cornerbacks, including two rookies, will earn more than the $7.5 million in cash Revis, arguably the game's top cornerback, will pocket this season. Until the Jets address Revis' contract, this will remain a big issue hanging over Mike Tannenbaum's head.