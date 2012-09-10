Darrelle Revis reportedly to play for Jets vs. Steelers

Darrelle Revis suffered a "mild concussion" on Sunday, but the New York Jets expect to have their star cornerback against the Pittsburgh Steelers next week.
Jones: Opening statement
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday night that the Jets will put Revis through additional testing this week, but "essentially he looks to be a go at this point in time."
Revis was injured while making a tackle of Buffalo Bills running back C.J. Spiller in the fourth quarter of the Jets' 48-28 win over the Bills. While on the ground, he was accidentally kicked in the helmet by teammate Bart Scott.
Far be it from us to question how players and their teams handle head injuries, but we'll just note that Revis grew up in Pittsburgh and starred in college at Pitt. Additionally, Steelers wide receiver Mike Wallace is considered among the NFL's top deep threats.
There's a chance Revis sits out Week 2, but don't count on it.