Darrelle Revis released by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Published: Mar 12, 2014 at 08:35 AM
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Darrelle Revis' strange, short tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is over. The team released the five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Wednesday, a Buccaneers source told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. The Bucs later announced the move.



The decision puts a bow on a disastrous trade for the Buccaneers. Revis was dumped before the move got even worse.

If Revis remained on the roster after the 4 p.m. ET deadline Wednesday, the conditional 2014 fourth-round draft pick Tampa Bay traded to the New York Jets last year would have turned into a third-round pick in this year's draft. The Jets also received the No. 13 overall selection in last year's NFL draft for Revis; they chose Defensive Rookie of the Year Sheldon Richardson in that slot. Revis was set to make $16 million in 2014.

The Buccaneers already began to move on from Revis on Tuesday. The team locked up cornerback Alterraun Verner to a four-year, $26.5 million contract with $14 million in guarantees Tuesday. Revis earned $16 million last year.

This move wasn't about Revis' play, but about his salary and the new Buccaneers regime. New general manager Jason Licht and coach Lovie Smith didn't care how many draft picks the Bucs gave up last year. They didn't want to pay him $6 million more than any other cornerback in the league.

Nearly 24 hours into free agency, we now have a new No. 1 overall free agent on the market. Let the bidding begin.

