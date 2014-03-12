Darrelle Revis released by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

If Revis remained on the roster after the 4 p.m. ET deadline Wednesday, the conditional 2014 fourth-round draft pick Tampa Bay traded to the New York Jets last year would have turned into a third-round pick in this year's draft. The Jets also received the No. 13 overall selection in last year's NFL draft for Revis; they chose Defensive Rookie of the Year Sheldon Richardson in that slot. Revis was set to make $16 million in 2014.