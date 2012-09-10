Darrelle Revis of Jets diagnosed with concussion

New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis left Sunday's 48-28 romp of the Buffalo Bills with a "head" injury. That's usually code for concussion, but multiple papers in New York credited sources close to Revis that the player was "fine."
On Monday, coach Rex Ryan admitted that Revis has a concussion. He called it a "mild concussion" which is such a ridiculous term that the NFL should start fining coaches for using it. ("Minor surgery" is another annoying one.)
"What I'll say is, with me I'll always lean on our trainers and our doctors," Ryan said, via The Star-Ledger. "With any head injury and any injury at all, but especially a head injury, I'm going to err on the side of caution. We'll see how he progresses."
It sounds like Revis' status against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 is up in the air. Players routinely miss at least a week after a being diagnosed with a concussion.