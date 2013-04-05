Darrelle Revis 'not optimistic' on trade to Buccaneers

But the Jetsdon't have a ton of leverage. They can hold onto an unhappy Revis for a final season, then lose him in free agency and receive nothing but a compensatory pick. If the Jets want to get this whole ordeal over and gather picks for the 2013 NFL Draft and their current retool, they have less than three weeks to find a trade partner. The Bucs, however, don't seem eager to give up their No. 13 pick.