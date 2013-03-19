Darrelle Revis not being 'actively' shopped by N.Y. Jets

With a Darrelle Revis trade hanging in the balance, the New York Jets and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been attempting to gain leverage through the media over the past few days.
While owner Woody Johnson appears to be hell-bent on a Revis trade, the Jets are trying to convince the rest of the league that there's no pressure to swing a deal. The Bucs reportedly are losing interest and patience with the Jets' demands.
"I know for a fact that we're not actively trying to trade Darrelle Revis," coach Rex Ryan insisted at the NFL Annual Meeting on Tuesday in Phoenix. "But if somebody calls, you listen."
Contrary to popular opinion, Ryan does not believe a Revis trade is a "foregone conclusion," but at the same time, he's not "naive" about teams being interested in good players.
In the interim, it's hard to escape the sentiment that the Jets are losing leverage while maintaining that they're only actively listening rather than actively shopping their best player.