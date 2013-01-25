Darrelle Revis-New York Jets trade talk heating up

The Darrelle Revis hot-stove talk is just getting fired up. According to ESPN New York, one source gathered from talking to New York Jets owner Woody Johnson that the three-time first-team All-Pro is "gone."
The clamor surrounding Revis possibilities already is drawing comparisons to the free agency sweepstakes involving Reggie White in 1993 and Peyton Manning last offseason. One general manager told CBSSports.com in a Friday report that the interest in Revis could result in "one of the biggest potential trade markets for a player ever."
What's the asking price? The Jets reportedly are seeking an exorbitant package including first- and second-round picks. While that's shooting for the moon on a player coming off anterior cruciate ligament surgery and entering the final year of his contract, there is no shortage of potential trade partners. The New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers are said to be among the teams "highly interested" in Revis.
The shut-down corner is a pipe dream for the Pats, however. The Jets aren't going to gift-wrap the AFC East to New England by handing over one of the NFL's true impact defenders.
The rich will have to find another avenue to get richer.