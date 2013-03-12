Darrelle Revis, New York Jets trade chatter picks up

ProFootballTalk.com reported Monday that the Jets have a "good" offer on the table for Revis, but another source tells PFT the financial part of the deal hasn't been shared with his agents (more "lack of cooperation"). The Jets haven't given permission for Revis' agents to talk to teams. Does that sound like a team ready to make a trade? How could a deal be considered good if the agents don't even know Revis' potential contract numbers?