Darrelle Revis meets with Greg Schiano 'to clear air'

NFL Media's Andrea Kremer reported that Revis met with Bucs coach Greg Schiano for about 15 minutes Tuesday "to clear (the) air." The star cornerback said he's simply frustrated over the Bucs' 0-2 start and has no issues with the coach or how he's been used in Tampa Bay's defense.
Fox Sports' Mike Garafolo reported Sunday that Revis is unhappy with Schiano's strict coaching style after coming from a more player-friendly atmosphere with Rex Ryan and the New York Jets. Per Garafolo, Revis also has been frustrated with the Bucs' lack of man-to-man coverage on defense.
Revis refuted the report Tuesday on Twitter.
The Bucs have lost back-to-back heartbreakers to start the season, set against the backdrop of well-publicized internal strife involving Schiano and quarterback Josh Freeman.
Schiano needs a supporter in Revis. Without the franchise star by his side, all is lost.
"A Football Life: Darrelle Revis" premiered on NFL Network on Tuesday, Sept. 17. Read an exclusive interview with NFL Media's Andrea Kremer, who chronicled the cornerback's story.