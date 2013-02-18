Darrelle Revis: 'I need answers' from New York Jets

New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis has spoken with new Jets general manager John Idzik about the trade rumors surrounding him since Idzik joined the staff. But Revis still appears to be confused about how those trade rumors leaked out in the first place.
"I was speechless; I tweeted it out I was speechless. I was speechless because I didn't get a phone call," Revis told NFL Network's Andrea Kremer in an interview that aired Monday on "NFL Total Access."
"I know it's a business -- just call me; don't have it lingering out there. I need answers and I'm not getting any. Just the fact that that was put out there instead of contacting your best player on the team. If that's how you want to do business, then that's fine."
It's important to note that Revis was answering a question about his initial reaction to the trade rumors. It's unclear if he still feels like he's not getting answers or if his subsequent talk with Idzik straightened things out.
Idzik said publicly that he essentially asked Revis for a little time to sort through the team's roster and objectives. It's unclear how aggressive the Jets will be in attempting to deal Revis, although there should be a fair bit of news on the subject at this week's NFL Scouting Combine.
We're looking forward to the full interview, but it sure sounds like Revis is holding on to the lack of communication as a perceived slight.