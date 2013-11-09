Darrelle Revis: 'I'm getting back to my old self'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Darrelle Revis reiterated that his reconstructed knee still is not 100 percent, but it is rounding into form.
"I'm getting back to my old self," Revis said, per the Tampa Bay Times. "I'm feeling very comfortable. The knee is feeling a lot better, the leg is feeling a lot better. So this is nothing new. Coming into this, this was the process and this is what I've got to deal with. I've just got to keep on working on it, getting better."
That old self has included more press coverage, which the All-Pro cornerback was unable to do a lot of early in the season. Revis has noticed opponents starting to ignore his side of the field.
"That's how it usually goes, but I think the biggest thing is fighting against boredom sometimes," Revis said.
Entering "Revis Island" on Monday night likely will be Mike Wallace, Bucs defensive coordinator Bill Sheridan said.
Wallace has had a disappointing first campaign after signing a big-money deal with the Miami Dolphins. Facing a healthier Revis for much of the game isn't going to help him get on track.
The latest "Around The League Podcast" previews every Week 10 game, including the heavyweight battle between the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers.