Darrelle Revis' holdout plans doomed by Jets contract

The New York Jets turned down Revis' requests for a new contract during the offseason, leaving the Pro Bowl cornerback uncertain about his long-term future with the organization.
"I want to be a Jet for life," Revis said Thursday, via the New York Daily News. "But if management doesn't see fit (that it happens), then I have to move on."
A holdout appeared to be a distinct possibility earlier in the summer, but a deft bit of contract maneuvering by the Jets compromised Revis' leverage. Revis acknowledged Thursday he has a clause in his contract that tacks on three more years at a team-friendly $3 million per year if he holds out from camp.
As it stands, Revis will earn up to $13.5 million over the final two years of his contract. That's a serious bargain for the best cornerback in the NFL. By comparison, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha is scheduled to earn a whopping $26 million over the next two seasons.
In the end, Revis didn't have any choice but to report. The 2010 "band-aid" contract now covers a slowly festering wound.