Darrelle Revis helped Antonio Cromartie raise his game

"Before he even got hurt, we had a conversation, saying I need to play at a high level," Cromartie said. "It took for him to come talk to me as a peer, to make me understand, we can have one of the greatest one-two punches at corner. I honestly thank Revis for ... coming to talk to me, being a great teammate and making sure I'm playing at a high level. We expect so much out of each other. We always talk, but it was a different conversation."