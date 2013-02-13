Darrelle Revis gets closer to football-related activities

New York Jets fans could use some good news. A positive update on the health of Darrelle Revis certainly qualifies.
Will Sullivan, Revis' defensive backs trainer, told The Star-Ledger that Revis is getting close to receiving a "thumbs up" to resume football-related activities. That can come as soon as April, which would keep the star cornerback on track for training camp in July.
"The great thing is, there's been no setbacks, it's been a great surgery, he's doing the right things -- he hasn't done too much, he hasn't done too little," Sullivan said. "He's doing just enough to make sure he's cooperating with the doctor and physical therapist.
"Once I get the green light in April, it's time to go hit it hard on the field, so I have to make sure we hit it in a progressive manner. ... With him I have to start off with level one. It's all about how he graduates from program to program."
Once cleared by Revis' rehab team in Arizona, Sullivan will introduce Revis to an aerobic approach that includes short-distance sprints of 10-to-25 yards with short breaks between. Precautions will be taken given Revis' history of hamstring issues.
"We're going to make sure when camp starts he's going to be in condition," Sullivan said.
Revis tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in a Sept. 23 win over the Miami Dolphins. The injury prompted the first surgical procedure of Revis' career.
With Revis potentially being dangled on the trade market, the Jets aren't the only team keeping a close eye on his recovery.