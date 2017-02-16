Darrelle Revis faces pending charges after alleged altercation

The release states that Pittsburgh police were dispatched to an intersection in the city at approximately 2:43 a.m. EST on Sunday to look into a report that two men had been knocked unconscious. The two men later told police they were punched by Revis and another man. Blaine Jones, Revis' attorney, told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo that Revis sought medical attention after the incident and "at no time was Darrelle" the aggressor. Jones said Revis was "retreating" from the situation. The Jets confirmed to NFL.com they are aware of the incident.