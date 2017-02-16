Darrelle Revis faces pending charges after alleged altercation

Charges of robbery, terroristic threats, conspiracy and aggravated assault are pending against New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis, the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety announced Thursday in a news release.
The release states that Pittsburgh police were dispatched to an intersection in the city at approximately 2:43 a.m. EST on Sunday to look into a report that two men had been knocked unconscious. The two men later told police they were punched by Revis and another man. Blaine Jones, Revis' attorney, told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo that Revis sought medical attention after the incident and "at no time was Darrelle" the aggressor. Jones said Revis was "retreating" from the situation. The Jets confirmed to NFL.com they are aware of the incident.
"According to the investigation, a 22-year-old male from Kittanning was walking along E. Carson Street when he spotted a male who resembled Aliquippa native (Darrelle) Revis, a cornerback in the NFL," the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety's statement reads. "He asked if the man was (Darrelle) Revis and he confirmed that he was. The male began recording the interaction on his cellphone and continued following Revis. At some point, Revis snatched the cellphone away and attempted to delete the video.
"Another 21-year-old male from Ross Township attempted to help the 22-year-old retrieve the cellphone. Revis then tossed the phone onto the roadway. A verbal argument followed. A male came to assist Revis. Both the 22-year-old and the 21-year-old state they were punched then remember waking up to talk to police. Witnesses state the two were unconscious for about 10 minutes. The Officers viewed the cellphone video and confirmed that the person was Revis. Charges are pending against the 31-year-old Revis to include robbery, terroristic threats, conspiracy and aggravated assault."
Revis is coming off a difficult season and his $15.3 million salary-cap number puts him at risk of being released by the Jets.