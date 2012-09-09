Darrelle Revis exits Jets' opener with head injury

An otherwise gleeful opener for the New York Jets was tempered Sunday when cornerback Darrelle Revis left the game with an apparent head injury.
Revis was injured while making a tackle of Bills running back C.J. Spiller in the fourth quarter. While on the ground, he was accidentally kicked in the helmet by teammate Bart Scott.
Revis remained down on the field for several moments with his hands on his helmet. The Jets announced their All-Pro star was questionable to return.
After being tended to by trainers, Revis was seen heading to the locker room.
UPDATE: Rex Ryan told reporters postgame that he had spoken to Revis and that Revis appears to be fine.