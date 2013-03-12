Darrelle Revis drawing interest from Tampa Bay Bucs

NFL free agency has begun, and the New York Jets officially enter a critical period in their quest to trade cornerback Darrelle Revis.
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have internally discussed and expressed interest in a possible trade for Revis, according to a source informed of the discussions.
It's unclear how serious Tampa Bay's pursuit is at this time, but the Bucs certainly could use help in their putrid secondary. Their $32 million in salary-cap space gives them flexibility to work out a long-term contract with Revis.
This obviously is a fluid situation, but consider the Bucs a team to watch at this time.