Darrelle Revis cleared to rejoin New York Jets at Miami Dolphins

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Darrelle Revis is fully recovered from a concussion and will play for the New York Jets after fully practicing for the second consecutive day.
Breer: Circus? What circus?
The All-Pro cornerback was listed as probable on the team's injury report Friday, meaning he'll be back in Rex Ryan's secondary Sunday against the Miami Dolphins after he missed last week's 27-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Revis suffered what the Jets called a "minor concussion" during the season-opening 48-28 victory over the Buffalo Bills.
Tight end Dustin Keller (right hamstring) is questionable for the Jets after missing Week 2's game, as is defensive back Ellis Lankster (lower back).
Ryan said fullback John Conner (right knee) and linebacker Bryan Thomas (hamstring) are doubtful and unlikely to play. Tight end Konrad Reuland would fill in for Conner if he can't go.
Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press