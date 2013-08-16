Darrelle Revis' cautious return OK to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Published: Aug 16, 2013 at 02:29 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers yielded two draft picks, including a first-rounder, and $16 million per year to acquire Darrelle Revis, but that doesn't mean there's urgency to get him back on the field.

Tampa Bay's new star cornerback was out of uniform for the second consecutive preseason game Friday night. Revis still is being slowly worked back into practice, now nearly 10 months removed from reconstructive knee surgery. And if it takes some more time, the Bucs seem to be fine with that.

"It's gonna have to be played by ear," coach Greg Schiano said in the visiting coaches office before the Bucs' preseason game against the New England Patriots. "There's so much talk about him and when he'll play. The reality is he'll play when he's ready to play, and if that's not Week 1, then it's not Week 1. And if it is, great. I'm not saying that flippantly. He knows. This guy is a consummate pro, the best at what he does, and he's coming off an injury that he's never had before."

On the flip side, Schiano also wouldn't rule out Revis for next Saturday's preseason game against the Miami Dolphins.

Clearly, plenty still is up in the air.

The good news is that the coaches have a significant step planned for Revis on Monday, with the cornerback likely to get work in some team drills. And if that piece goes off without a hitch, the process could be accelerated.

"We'll get him into the general practice population now, and get him doing some team stuff, just get him playing a little bit more," Schiano said. "He did a little 7-on-7 last week in the red area, we'll give him some more, and just take it, add a little bit, see how he is the next day and add a little bit more."

Schiano added: "If he just keeps going, says, 'Yeah, I wanna do this,' then we won't have to think about it as much. And if he doesn't play, that doesn't mean he isn't feeling good. You just sit back and, like I said from the beginning, I don't need to see him play in the preseason. I know what he's capable of. He just needs to get to where he's confident and feels like, 'I can go out and play.' "

The fact that the Bucs' season opener is in Revis' old home, MetLife Stadium, against his old team, the New York Jets, could serve as a motivator, but Schiano was resolute in saying the process won't be rushed.

To Schiano -- after dealing the first-round draft pick this year and likely a third-rounder next year, and giving Revis a six-year, $96 million contract -- it wouldn't make sense to.

"We've built some cushion into it, and we haven't had to use that up yet," the coach said. "Right now, we're on schedule. He's worth of all the attention, because he's that level of player, but the reality is that isn't gonna change anything we're gonna do. We're in it for the long haul with Darrelle. This isn't about one game. He's gonna be a Buc for a long time."

Follow Albert Breer on Twitter @AlbertBreer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tennessee man convicted in murder of C.J. Beathard's brother

A Tennessee man was convicted Thursday in the stabbing deaths of two college students, including Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard's brother, outside a Nashville bar in 2019.

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.

news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.

news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.

news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.

news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.

news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.

news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.

news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.

news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.

news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.

news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE